Open Menu

DIG Tariq Directs HIU To Ensure Swift Justice

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DIG Tariq directs HIU to ensure swift justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Capital Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, on Sunday chaired a meeting with Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) officers.

A police spokesman told APP that DIG Tariq reviewed their performance and directed them to intensify efforts in solving murder cases and ensuring the swift arrest of absconding suspects.

DIG Tariq said that officers must ensure timely arrests and collect strong evidence to secure convictions. "All officers must fulfill their responsibilities with professionalism. Any negligence in duty will not be tolerated," he added.

The DIG further stated that the protection of citizens' lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police, and officers should maintain the highest standards of professionalism in their duties./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

23 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

2 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

2 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

3 hours ago
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

3 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

4 hours ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan