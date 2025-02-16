DIG Tariq Directs HIU To Ensure Swift Justice
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Capital Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, on Sunday chaired a meeting with Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) officers.
A police spokesman told APP that DIG Tariq reviewed their performance and directed them to intensify efforts in solving murder cases and ensuring the swift arrest of absconding suspects.
DIG Tariq said that officers must ensure timely arrests and collect strong evidence to secure convictions. "All officers must fulfill their responsibilities with professionalism. Any negligence in duty will not be tolerated," he added.
The DIG further stated that the protection of citizens' lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police, and officers should maintain the highest standards of professionalism in their duties./APP-rzr-mkz
