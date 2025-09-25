DIG Tariq directs zero tolerance against unregistered vehicles, orders effective patrolling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq presided over an important meeting on the crime situation in the Federal capital, attended by SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, SSP CTD, AIG General and Development, Zonal SPs, SP Dolphin and Patrolling, and other senior officers.

An official told APP on Thursday that the meeting reviewed overall law and order and measures for crime prevention. He said the DIG directed all officers to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against unregistered and numberless vehicles and motorcycles, instructing an immediate and effective campaign to prevent their use in criminal activities.

DIG Tariq ordered that resources must be fully utilised to ensure the arrest of culprits involved in heinous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, dacoity and robbery.

He further directed targeted operations against proclaimed offenders and active gangs.

DIG Tariq emphasised that patrolling must be made more effective and purposeful, with all units remaining present in the field at all times. Protection of citizens’ lives and property, he underlined, was the top priority, warning that any negligence or carelessness in duty would not be tolerated.

He said Islamabad Police was fully committed to maintaining peace and order, upholding the rule of law, and restoring public trust in the federal capital.

