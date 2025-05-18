DIG Tariq dismisses two officers over links with drug dealer, murder accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, has dismissed two officers from service over confirmed links with drug dealers and criminal elements.

An official told APP on Sunday that DIG Tariq issued orders for the dismissal of Assistant Sub-Inspector Azhar Mehmood and Constable Khalid Mehmood following an investigation into their connection with a notorious drug dealer and murder accused, Amir alias Amri.

He said both officers were found to have maintained regular telephonic contact with Amir during the inquiry into the Ishtiaq Abbasi murder case.

He said a departmental inquiry confirmed their misconduct, after which strict departmental punishments were imposed and both were removed from service.

DIG Tariq reiterated that individuals who misuse their authority or tarnish the department's reputation have no place in the police force.

He said the DIG further warned that strict action would continue against corruption, poor performance, and negligence in protecting citizens, urging all officers to perform their duties with honesty and integrity.

