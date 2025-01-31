DIG Tariq Holds Khulli Katcheri To Address Public Grievances
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) on Friday at his office to address citizens' grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution.
A public relations officer told APP that during the Khulli Katcheri, DIG Tariq emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the "IGP Complaint Cell 1715." Tariq said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has instructed all senior police officers to organize open courts across the district.
He said in line with these directives, all zonal SPs are conducting open courts in their respective zones to ensure citizens' concerns are heard and resolved.
DIG Tariq added that the ICT Police are dedicated to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues effectively. "Every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to openly share their grievances at these forums," he added. Resolution of public grievances are the utmost priority of Islamabad Police./APP-rzr-mkz
