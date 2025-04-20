Open Menu

DIG Tariq Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

DIG Tariq holds open court to address public grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq held an open court on Sunday at his office to address public grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution.

A Public Relations Officer told APP that during the open court, DIG Tariq emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the IGP Complaint Cell at 1715. He further explained that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has instructed all senior police officers to hold open courts across the district.

In line with these directives, all zonal SPs are organizing open courts in their respective zones to ensure that citizens’ concerns are heard and resolved.

DIG added that Islamabad Capital Police is committed to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues efficiently.

"Every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to share their grievances openly at these forums," he said.

He further stated that the resolution of public grievances remains the utmost priority of Islamabad Police.

/APP-rzr-mkz

