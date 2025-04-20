DIG Tariq Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq held an open court on Sunday at his office to address public grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution.
A Public Relations Officer told APP that during the open court, DIG Tariq emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the IGP Complaint Cell at 1715. He further explained that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has instructed all senior police officers to hold open courts across the district.
In line with these directives, all zonal SPs are organizing open courts in their respective zones to ensure that citizens’ concerns are heard and resolved.
DIG added that Islamabad Capital Police is committed to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues efficiently.
"Every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to share their grievances openly at these forums," he said.
He further stated that the resolution of public grievances remains the utmost priority of Islamabad Police.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sadiqabad Police nab suspect for house theft6 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq holds open court to address public grievances6 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan extends warm Easter greetings to Christian Community6 minutes ago
-
APHC slams Hindutva agenda projection in IIOJK, urges release of detainees6 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches beautification projects in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier paddler gets 9 years imprisonment16 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign kicks off to immunize 1.5 mln children26 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road26 minutes ago
-
Internal Accountability Committee clears KP Speaker of Illegal appointments charges26 minutes ago
-
Mushaal joins Easter prayer, calls for global action against apartheid in Kashmir, Palestine26 minutes ago
-
Challenging ethnocentrism in Pakistan through inclusive cultural pride26 minutes ago
-
Mandra Police arrest 2 car thieves36 minutes ago