DIG Tariq Orders Action Against Criminal Gangs, Land Mafia, Drug Peddlers
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, chaired an important meeting on Wednesday at the zonal offices of the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) to review crime control strategies.
A public relations officer told APP that the DIG Tariq directed officers to launch an indiscriminate crackdown on car and motorcycle thieves, land grabbers, drug peddlers, illegal arms holders, and those involved in kite flying and selling.
DIG Tariq ordered decisive action against organized criminal groups and stressed the need to arrest absconding suspects without delay.
He said crime meetings were held late at night in Sawan Zone, Rural Zone, ARDU, and AVLU, attended by zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and unit in-charges. During the meetings, DIG Tariq reviewed the performance of all zones and instructed officers to enhance crime control measures and improve investigation standards.
He emphasized the timely submission of case challans and directed officers to intensify operations against vehicle theft, drug trafficking, and illegal weapons.
DIG emphasized officers must integrate modern technology with traditional policing methods to strengthen investigations, particularly in serious crimes.
He stressed the immediate arrest of absconding suspects and urged officers to ensure strong prosecution by collecting solid evidence.
DIG Tariq further directed officers to ensure the prompt resolution of citizens’ complaints at police stations, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against crimes involving women and children.
He ordered strict action against kite sellers, professional beggars, and their facilitators, while also calling for enhanced patrolling to improve security.
DIG Tariq warned that misconduct, corruption, and inappropriate behaviour would not be tolerated, urging officers to maintain discipline and professionalism.
He reiterated that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority and that any negligence in this regard would not be accepted.
APP/rzr-mkz
