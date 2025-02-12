DIG Tariq orders crackdown on illegal arms, land mafia, & drug networks

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the crime situation and intensify action against criminal elements.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by SSP Investigation Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib, SP City Zone, SDPOs, SHOs of Kohsar and Margalla police stations, and investigation officers.

DIG Tariq directed officers to launch a decisive crackdown on illegal arms display, land grabbing, drug trafficking, and kite flying. He ordered strict action against offenders involved in serious crimes, emphasizing that absconding suspects must be arrested without delay.

Strong evidence collection was stressed to ensure successful prosecutions.

Citywide patrolling is to be intensified, with law enforcement tasked with dismantling organized crime networks and apprehending their facilitators. Special attention will be given to curbing motorcycle and vehicle theft, ensuring swift arrests and the recovery of stolen property.

DIG Tariq also instructed officers to expedite pending investigations and submit case challans to courts without unnecessary delays. Addressing police conduct, he warned against corruption, misconduct, and abuse of authority, stressing the need for professionalism and discipline in public dealings.

