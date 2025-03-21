DIG Tariq Orders Stringent Security Measures Across City
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various masjids across the district on Friday to assess security arrangements.
An official told APP that during the visit, DIG Tariq met with Islamabad Police officers deployed on duty and emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety. He commended the officers and personnel for their dedication at security points. Senior police officials were also present on this occasion.
On the occasion, DIG Tariq stated that special security measures have been implemented for masjids and imambargahs across the district during the holy month of Ramadan.
DIG Tariq further said that Islamabad Police officers are working diligently to safeguard the lives and property of citizens. "All available resources are being utilized to maintain peace and order in the Federal capital, and no elements will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the citizens," he added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAC hosts "Plant for Pakistan" event1 minute ago
-
MD NPF reviews welfare plans, orders strategy for officers, Public1 minute ago
-
Road safety campaign held at Khayaban Intersection1 minute ago
-
Aitkaf begins at Faisal Masjid with 1000 worshippers1 minute ago
-
DIG Tariq orders stringent security measures across city1 minute ago
-
Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection Directorate visits BHU in Gujrat village1 minute ago
-
19 dead , 1,260 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Aitkaf begins at Faisal Masjid with 1,000 Worshippers1 minute ago
-
NLPD holds one-day seminar in connection with Pakistan Resolution Day11 minutes ago
-
Media advocacy workshop held in Gilgit-Baltistan to address maternal, Child Malnutrition11 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in Bannu firing11 minutes ago
-
Aitkaf gatherings begin in Lahore mosques also11 minutes ago