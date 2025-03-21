DIG Tariq orders stringent security measures across city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various masjids across the district on Friday to assess security arrangements.

An official told APP that during the visit, DIG Tariq met with Islamabad Police officers deployed on duty and emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety. He commended the officers and personnel for their dedication at security points. Senior police officials were also present on this occasion.

On the occasion, DIG Tariq stated that special security measures have been implemented for masjids and imambargahs across the district during the holy month of Ramadan.

DIG Tariq further said that Islamabad Police officers are working diligently to safeguard the lives and property of citizens. "All available resources are being utilized to maintain peace and order in the Federal capital, and no elements will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the citizens," he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz