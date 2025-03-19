DIG Tariq Pays Surprise Visit To PS Noon
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 08:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq paid a surprise visit to Noon police station, on Wednesday.
A public relations officer told APP that during the visit DIG Tariq checked the record room, front desk, lockup, investigation officer rooms and residential barracks.
On the occasion, DIG Tariq said that inappropriate behavior toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
DIG directed the police officials to utilize all available resources for the convenience of citizens.
Effective steps should be taken immediately for the prevention of serious crimes, apprehension of accused and recovery of stolen goods, he added.
DIG Tariq asserted that no effort will be spared in providing relief to the citizens, the protection of life and property of the citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Police, he maintained.
