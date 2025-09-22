DIG Tariq pins ranks to promoted police officers in graceful ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police organized a promotion ceremony in which Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, pinned new ranks to officers recently promoted to higher positions.

Families of the promoted officers were also specially invited to the event.

An official told APP on Monday that in September, on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, a large-scale departmental promotion process was carried out in ICT Police. Under this, four inspectors were promoted to the rank of DSP, 62 head constables were promoted as ASIs, while more than 200 constables were elevated to the rank of head constable. The announcement of promotions created a wave of happiness within the force.

He said the DIG attended today’s ceremony as the chief guest and decorated the promoted officers with their new ranks in the presence of senior police officials including SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan, SP Saddar Zone, and others.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq congratulated the officers and extended best wishes for their future responsibilities, while also welcoming their families and acknowledging their support.

Addressing the gathering, he said: “Your hard work, dedication, bravery, courage, and commitment deserve our salute. This is a sacred department and every responsibility within it must be fulfilled without fail. My prayer is that you do justice to the ranks you have been blessed with, that your children see you as heroes, and that your parents feel pride in you.”

DIG Tariq further remarked that promotions were a trust from Allah and urged officers to renew their pledge to eradicate crime, ensure speedy justice, and protect the lives and property of citizens. “This is the department of Ghazis and martyrs. We do not fear becoming Ghazis, nor do we fear martyrdom. Our purpose is only to write stories of bravery. Always remember, promotion is a trust given by Allah, and responsibilities must be fulfilled at any cost,” he added.

The DIG Tariq concluded by stating that departmental promotion was the basic right of every police officer, and termed the ceremony a morale-boosting step for the force.

