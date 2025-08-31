DIG Tariq Pledges Priority Resolution Of Police Officers’ Grievances
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, held an orderly room to address departmental and personal issues of police officers, ensuring their timely resolution.
An official told APP on Sunday that officers from the Operations division participated in the session and presented their personal and official concerns to the DIG.
He instructed senior police officers to reopen inquiries into serious matters and directed that other issues be resolved on a priority basis.
On this occasion, DIG Tariq said several initiatives have been introduced for the welfare of police personnel, including housing facilities, better medical care and improving standards of education.
Addressing the officers, he assured them that his office door will always remain open for their concerns, adding that collective efforts were essential for the betterment of the city.
He emphasized that the purpose of organizing orderly rooms is to resolve welfare, personal and official issues of police officers on priority, thereby boosting morale and improving efficiency in service.
