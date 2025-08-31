Open Menu

DIG Tariq Pledges Priority Resolution Of Police Officers’ Grievances

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DIG Tariq pledges priority resolution of police officers’ grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, held an orderly room to address departmental and personal issues of police officers, ensuring their timely resolution.

An official told APP on Sunday that officers from the Operations division participated in the session and presented their personal and official concerns to the DIG.

He instructed senior police officers to reopen inquiries into serious matters and directed that other issues be resolved on a priority basis.

On this occasion, DIG Tariq said several initiatives have been introduced for the welfare of police personnel, including housing facilities, better medical care and improving standards of education.

Addressing the officers, he assured them that his office door will always remain open for their concerns, adding that collective efforts were essential for the betterment of the city.

He emphasized that the purpose of organizing orderly rooms is to resolve welfare, personal and official issues of police officers on priority, thereby boosting morale and improving efficiency in service.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan