DIG Tariq Reviews Crime Control Measures, Orders Crackdown On Criminal Elements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, chaired a late-night crime meeting for Saddar Zone, City Zone, and Industrial Area Zone, directing officials to intensify action against land grabbers, drug dealers, and illegal arms holders.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by zonal SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs, during which the DIG Tariq reviewed the performance of all zones and instructed officers to strengthen crime control measures and improve investigation standards.

DIG Tariq said officers must ensure merit-based investigations and submit challans for pending cases in a timely manner.

He also emphasized the need for targeted operations against criminal gangs and ordered the immediate arrest of absconding suspects.

DIG said citizens' complaints should be addressed effectively at the police station level, while a zero-tolerance policy must be maintained against crimes involving women and children.

Tariq said strict action should be taken against kite flyers and sellers. Furthermore, he directed officials to integrate technology alongside traditional investigative methods to enhance policing effectiveness.

He said ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property and eradicating crime remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

