DIG Tariq Reviews Security Arrangements Across City

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various duty points in the Federal capital on Wednesday.

A public relations officer told APP that the DIG Tariq inspect security arrangements and brief officers on duty.

He said that the DIG Tariq reviewed security measures at key locations and met with Islamabad Police personnel deployed on duty. DIG Tariq commended their efforts, including those of female officers, for their commitment to maintaining law and order in the city.

DIG said that ensuring the safety of citizens was the top priority of Islamabad Police and that every possible step was being taken to protect lives and property. He directed officers to remain vigilant and personally oversee security deployments to respond effectively to any situation.

DIG Tariq stated that capital Police would not tolerate any attempts to disrupt peace and security in the federal capital and that strict measures would be taken against those violating the law. Senior police officers were also present during the visit.

