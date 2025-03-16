DIG Tariq reviews security arrangements across city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various mosques across the Federal capital on Sunday to review security arrangements.

According to a police spokesperson, DIG Tariq met with Islamabad Police officers deployed on security duty and emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety. He commended the personnel stationed at security points for their dedication.

Senior police officials were also present during the visit.

DIG Tariq stated that special security measures have been put in place at mosques and imambargahs across Islamabad during the holy month of Ramazan.

DIG Tariq added that Islamabad Police officers are working tirelessly to safeguard the lives and property of citizens, utilizing all available resources to maintain law and order. “No elements will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the citizens,” he asserted.

