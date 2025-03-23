DIG Tariq Reviews Security Arrangements At Duty Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) , Muhammad Jawad Tariq, along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various duty points in the Federal capital on Sunday to assess security arrangements and brief police personnel.
An official told APP that the DIG Tariq reviewed security measures at multiple locations, met with on-duty Islamabad Police officers, and encouraged them in their responsibilities. DIG Tariq said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure the safety of citizens.
DIG Tariq further commended the officers and personnel, including female police officers, for their dedication to duty and instructed them to remain vigilant.
Senior police officers were also present during the visit.
DIG Tariq said that Islamabad Police would not allow any disruption of law and order in the federal capital and would ensure the protection of citizens' lives, property, and both public and private assets.
He added that all officers should brief their personnel on handling any law-and-order situation and personally inspect duty deployments.
DIG emphasized that ensuring the safety of citizens is the top priority of the police, and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Assembly passed a resolution in continuation of March 23, 1940 resolution: Awais Qadir Shah5 minutes ago
-
Khalid Hussain Baath stresses for unity to build prosperous Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security arrangements at Duty Points5 minutes ago
-
CBD Punjab marks 85th Pakistan Day with flag-hoisting ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Elderly widow found dead due to torture16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution Day celebrated with national zeal in Faisalabad16 minutes ago
-
WASA celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day16 minutes ago
-
National unity vital for country's stability: PA speaker16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police reiterate its resolve for safe Punjab & Safe Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab chairs meeting on traffic matters16 minutes ago
-
Formal campaign being conducted to promote early cotton sowing16 minutes ago
-
PEN protests transfer of examination centres from private educational institutions16 minutes ago