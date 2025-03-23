Open Menu

DIG Tariq Reviews Security Arrangements At Duty Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) , Muhammad Jawad Tariq, along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various duty points in the Federal capital on Sunday to assess security arrangements and brief police personnel.

An official told APP that the DIG Tariq reviewed security measures at multiple locations, met with on-duty Islamabad Police officers, and encouraged them in their responsibilities. DIG Tariq said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure the safety of citizens.

DIG Tariq further commended the officers and personnel, including female police officers, for their dedication to duty and instructed them to remain vigilant.

Senior police officers were also present during the visit.

DIG Tariq said that Islamabad Police would not allow any disruption of law and order in the federal capital and would ensure the protection of citizens' lives, property, and both public and private assets.

He added that all officers should brief their personnel on handling any law-and-order situation and personally inspect duty deployments.

DIG emphasized that ensuring the safety of citizens is the top priority of the police, and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

