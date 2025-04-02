DIG Tariq Reviews Security Arrangements At Recreational Spots
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, reviewed the security arrangements at recreational spots across the district on Wednesday.
An official told APP that the inspection was conducted under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq and SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan visited various recreational sites, assessing the security measures in place. During the visit, they met with the police officers deployed at duty points and commended them for their dedication to ensuring public safety.
On this occasion, other senior police officials were also present. DIG Tariq emphasized that Islamabad Police has implemented special security arrangements at recreational spots to safeguard citizens. DIG Tariq reiterated that the police force remains committed to ensuring the protection of lives and property and that all available resources are being utilized to maintain law and order in the Federal capital.
DIG further stated that no elements will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the city, and strict measures will be taken against any attempts to compromise public safety.
