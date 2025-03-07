DIG Tariq Reviews Security Arrangements At Worship Places
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:19 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq conducted a late-night visit to various masajid across the district to assess security arrangements, particularly during prayers, Taraweeh, and Sehri hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq conducted a late-night visit to various masajid across the district to assess security arrangements, particularly during prayers, Taraweeh, and Sehri hours.
A public relations officer told APP that during the visit, DIG Tariq met with Islamabad Police officers deployed on duty and emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety. He commended the officers and personnel stationed at security points for their dedication. Senior police officials were also present on the occasion.
DIG Tariq stated that the Islamabad Police have implemented special security measures for masajid and imambargahs across the district during the holy month of Ramazan.
He further said that Islamabad Police officers are committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens. "All available resources are being utilized to maintain peace and order in the Federal capital, and no elements will be allowed to disrupt security, especially during prayer times," he added.
