Open Menu

DIG Tariq Reviews Security Measures Across City

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 09:24 PM

DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various mosques across the district to assess security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various mosques across the district to assess security arrangements.

A police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday that during the visit, DIG Tariq met with Islamabad Police officers deployed on duty and emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety. Officers and personnel stationed at security points were commended for their dedication. Senior police officials were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, DIG Tariq said that the Islamabad Police have implemented special security arrangements for mosques and imambargahs across the district during the holy month of Ramadan.

DIG Tariq further stated that Islamabad Police officers are consistently working to protect the lives and property of citizens. "All available resources are being utilized to ensure peace and order in the Federal capital, and no elements will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the citizens," he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

11 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

41 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

54 minutes ago
 Linguistic expert urges students to generate digit ..

Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

2 minutes ago
 Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punja ..

Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..

2 minutes ago
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accid ..

Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Tr ..

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..

1 hour ago
 DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

1 hour ago
 Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as ..

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University

1 hour ago
 Police officer faces suspension for taking drink w ..

Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment

1 hour ago
 Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan