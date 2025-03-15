Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DIG Tariq reviews security plan for Ramadan, orders strict measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Dupty Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq chaired an important meeting attended by SP Security Hakim Khan, SP City Zone Khalid Mehmood Awan, and other officials from the City Zone to review security arrangements during Ramadan.

An official told APP that the DIG directed officers deployed at checkpoints (Nakas) to wear complete protective gear to ensure their safety.

DIG Tariq said foolproof security measures should be implemented at mosques during prayer times in Ramadan, while checking at Nakas should be made more effective to maintain law and order.

DIG Tariq said senior officers must remain present with their subordinates during Sehri and Iftar duties, ensuring their well-being and operational readiness. He also emphasized the importance of police welfare.

He said protecting the lives and property of citizens is the foremost duty of the police, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

APP-rzr-mkz

