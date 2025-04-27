Open Menu

DIG Tariq & SSP Operations Holds Open Courts

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 12:50 PM

DIG Tariq & SSP operations holds open courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan held open courts at their offices.

A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that on this occasion, DIG Tariq and SSP Shoaib listened to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

During the open courts, they addressed the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. They also directed them to send reports to their offices within the given time frame.

They further stated that strict action would be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption, and a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted in this regard.

They also emphasized that Islamabad Police would leave no stone unturned in securing the lives and property of citizens. Such interactions will continue in the future to provide maximum relief to the citizens, DIG added.

They mentioned that interactions during open courts would help promote friendly policing, ensure self-accountability and lead to the immediate resolution of citizens' problem. The protection of life, property and the self-respect of citizens comes first.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

17 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

17 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

17 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

17 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

21 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

21 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

21 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

24 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan