DIG Tariq & SSP operations holds open courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan held open courts at their offices.

A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that on this occasion, DIG Tariq and SSP Shoaib listened to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

During the open courts, they addressed the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. They also directed them to send reports to their offices within the given time frame.

They further stated that strict action would be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption, and a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted in this regard.

They also emphasized that Islamabad Police would leave no stone unturned in securing the lives and property of citizens. Such interactions will continue in the future to provide maximum relief to the citizens, DIG added.

They mentioned that interactions during open courts would help promote friendly policing, ensure self-accountability and lead to the immediate resolution of citizens' problem. The protection of life, property and the self-respect of citizens comes first.

APP/rzr-mkz