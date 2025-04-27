DIG Tariq Stresses Merit Based Investigation, Crime Controlling
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, presided over important meetings on Sunday at the offices of City Zone, Saddar Zone, Industrial Area Zone, Swan zone and Rural zone.
An official told APP on Sunday that during the meeting, the DIG Tariq directed all officers to take indiscriminate legal action against car and motorcycle theft, land grabbers, drug dealers, illegal weapons, kite flyers, and sellers.
DIG Tariq instructed officers to intensify crackdowns on active criminal groups and ensure the arrest of absconders. DIG Islamabad reviewed the performance of all zones and issued directives to enhance crime control and improve investigation standards.
The DIG emphasized the timely submission of charge sheets for ongoing cases and ordered a comprehensive crackdown on illegal activities.
DIG Tariq further instructed the officers to integrate modern technology with traditional investigative methods to improve policing. He stressed the importance of taking strict legal action against heinous crimes and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.
Officers were directed to expedite the arrest of absconders and ensure merit-based investigations. The DIG Tariq also emphasized the importance of gathering solid evidence to secure convictions for arrested criminals.
Additionally, he instructed the SHOs to effectively address public complaints at the police station level. He reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and children.
DIG Tariq emphasized the need for purposeful and efficient patrolling, as well as the arrest of professional beggars and their facilitators, ensuring proper legal proceedings against them. He made it clear that inappropriate behavior, misconduct, and corruption will not be tolerated.
The DIG urged all officers to maintain exemplary discipline and reaffirmed that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority, warning that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated./APP-rzr-mkz
