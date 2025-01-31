DIG Tariq vows strict action against criminals, orders crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Friday chaired a crime meeting attended by SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Zonal SPs, SP Dolphin, SDPOs, SHOs, and the in-charge of AVLS.

A public relations officer told APP that during the meeting, DIG introduced all officers and directed them to take strict legal action against criminals involved in serious crimes, ensuring they are brought to justice.

DIG Tariq emphasized the immediate arrest of absconding suspects and instructed officers to conduct investigations on merit. "The prosecution of arrested suspects should be based on solid evidence to ensure they receive due punishment," he said.

DIG Tariq also ordered more effective and purposeful patrolling, strict action against illegal display of weapons, and an indiscriminate crackdown on land grabbers.

He stressed the importance of arresting proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes.

Furthermore, he directed SHOs to address public complaints at the police station level and resolve citizens' issues on a priority basis. "Officers must improve their performance; crime meetings will be held in every zone," he added.

DIG Tariq reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, urging all officers to fulfil their responsibilities professionally. "Negligence in duty will not be tolerated under any circumstances," said DIG Jawad Tariq.

APP/-rzr-mkz