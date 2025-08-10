DIG Tariq Vows Swift Redressal Of Police Officers’ Issues, Boosts Morale
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Sunday held an Ardle Room meeting at his office to address departmental and personal issues faced by police officers and ensure their timely resolution.
A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting was convened under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, with the objective of prioritizing and expeditiously resolving matters affecting the welfare of the force. Officers from the Operations Division attended the session, where they presented both official and personal concerns to the DIG.
During the proceedings, DIG Jawad Tariq directed senior officers to conduct fresh inquiries into serious cases and instructed that other pending matters be addressed on a priority basis.
He said that several welfare initiatives had already been taken for police personnel, including improved housing facilities, quality healthcare, and better educational opportunities for their families.
He assured officers that his office remained open to them at all times, urging collective efforts for the betterment of the city. The DIG added that the purpose of holding the Ardle Room was not only to address the officers’ personal and departmental issues but also to boost their morale and strengthen their role in maintaining public safety.
