Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Monday said that students were the future of Pakistan and they should move forward with the spirit of serving the nation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Monday said that students were the future of Pakistan and they should move forward with the spirit of serving the nation.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual awards ceremony of Beacon House School and College Abbottabad as the chief guest.

The DIG said that educated youth was guarantee to development of any country.

He quoted an eminent educationist as saying "Give me the children and I will change the nation." Students have a share in the progress of a nation so it is essential that students must know about their duties, he said.

He advised the students to select a course of their choice and interest then nobody would face any difficulty in your studies, select the course of your choice and remain attached to your academic activities vigorously.

Mirwais Niaz said that you should not think that you are weak in any field whether it is education or any other, continue your efforts and work hard with dedication and you will be succeeded.

The DIG said the police have got the help of children from various private schools to make the public awareness of traffic rules, many school children were participating in this awareness drive of Hazara Police as volunteers and they were also serving the people well.

He also distributed Medal and Certificate of appreciation among the students who achieved the best results in academic activities on this occasion.

Earlier, Principal Sitara Farid while welcoming DIG Hazara Region also appreciated the efforts of Hazara Police in preventing crime and maintaining law and order in the society.