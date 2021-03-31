Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sharjil Karim Kharal has termed the traffic jam a core issue which required to be addressed at the earliest so that the citizens could take sigh of relief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sharjil Karim Kharal has termed the traffic jam a core issue which required to be addressed at the earliest so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.

The district administration has selected some spots for vehicles parking in order to overcome the issue and there is the need to utilize the allotted space for the purpose, he emphasized while addressing a reception hosted by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTSI secretariat on Wednesday evening.

He assured that officials of Traffic Police who were assigned duties during lockdown against COVID-19 would now be posted again for traffic control.

The DIG admitted the increasing crime rate in Hyderabad but said that the efforts were underway to combat crimes and criminals so that a sense of protection could be restored among the citizens. The installation of CCTV cameras has been started in the city and even these cameras are being installed outside the Police Station, he informed and added that victims of criminal acts should register FIR at the Police Station and if any SHO avoid to register complaint, he would be dealt accordingly.

The DIG maintained that all the policemen who were involved in drug trafficking would be dismissed with immediate effect.

Earlier, the HCSTSI President Saleemuddin Qureshi in his welcome address expressed concerns over law and order situation and also highlighted the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

The reception was also addressed by the SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh and Senior Vice President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCSTSI Ahmed Idress Chohan, Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, Daulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Akram Ansari and SP Headquarter Aneel Haider also present on the occasion.