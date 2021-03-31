UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Terms Traffic Jam Hyderabad's Core Issue

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:57 PM

DIG terms traffic jam Hyderabad's core issue

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sharjil Karim Kharal has termed the traffic jam a core issue which required to be addressed at the earliest so that the citizens could take sigh of relief

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sharjil Karim Kharal has termed the traffic jam a core issue which required to be addressed at the earliest so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.

The district administration has selected some spots for vehicles parking in order to overcome the issue and there is the need to utilize the allotted space for the purpose, he emphasized while addressing a reception hosted by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTSI secretariat on Wednesday evening.

He assured that officials of Traffic Police who were assigned duties during lockdown against COVID-19 would now be posted again for traffic control.

The DIG admitted the increasing crime rate in Hyderabad but said that the efforts were underway to combat crimes and criminals so that a sense of protection could be restored among the citizens. The installation of CCTV cameras has been started in the city and even these cameras are being installed outside the Police Station, he informed and added that victims of criminal acts should register FIR at the Police Station and if any SHO avoid to register complaint, he would be dealt accordingly.

The DIG maintained that all the policemen who were involved in drug trafficking would be dismissed with immediate effect.

Earlier, the HCSTSI President Saleemuddin Qureshi in his welcome address expressed concerns over law and order situation and also highlighted the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

The reception was also addressed by the SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh and Senior Vice President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCSTSI Ahmed Idress Chohan, Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, Daulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Akram Ansari and SP Headquarter Aneel Haider also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Business Law And Order Police Station Vehicles Traffic Hyderabad Chamber Criminals FIR All Industry

Recent Stories

Weekly rest for all traffic police force ensured: ..

5 minutes ago

Lithuanian Court Extends Russian Citizen Mel's Pri ..

5 minutes ago

Covid was third leading cause of US deaths in 2020 ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Staffer 'Paid' $5,800 to Italian O ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry on Australia's Sanctions: ..

10 minutes ago

New York State Legalizes Adult-Use of Cannabis - C ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.