DIG traffic inaugurates traffic light signals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of traffic police Karachi Javed Mahar on Monday inaugurated traffic light signal at Godhra Mour in North Karachi Industrial Area here.

The DIG Traffic also inaugurated another traffic light signal at Bank Alfalah chowk in North Karachi Industrial Area here, said a statement on Monday.

Both the traffic signals were long standing demand of the local residents and now installation of both the signals will help regulate traffic effectively.