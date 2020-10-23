UrduPoint.com
DIG Traffic Offers KCCI To Partner In Resolving Traffic Issues

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:30 PM

DIG Traffic offers KCCI to partner in resolving traffic issues

Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police in Karachi, Javed Ali Mahar has invited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's leadership to play their role in resolution of traffic issues in the city and for this purpose he advised them to nominate five or six member KCCI team to partner with traffic police authorities in this important task

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Traffic Police in Karachi, Javed Ali Mahar has invited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's leadership to play their role in resolution of traffic issues in the city and for this purpose he advised them to nominate five or six member KCCI team to partner with traffic police authorities in this important task.

DIG Traffic took this initiative in response to the concerns expressed by the leadership of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry about traffic congestion and jams in the city mainly in old areas and in all industrial town zones, during his visit to the chamber, said KCCI here on Friday.

The proposed joint committee will be tasked with visiting all these areas, review traffic flow situation, identify issues and accordingly recommend the required corrective steps and ensure their full implementation.

DIG Traffic said regular meetings on fortnightly basis will be held with the proposed team from KCCI so that the traffic related issues could be discussed at length and the affected areas could also be toured to witness ground realities and devise effective strategies to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

President KCCI M. Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul islam Khan, Chairman of KCCI's Special Committee for Small Trades Majeed Memon, Chief Police Chamber Liaison Committee Hafeez Aziz and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present.

They highlighted traffic issues and presented suggestions.

