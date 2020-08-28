DIG Traffic Police Karachi reviews arrangements on routes of Muharram processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General Traffic Karachi Javed Meher on Friday reviewed the traffic arrangements in connection with the mourning processions routes and majalis of Ashura 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Central Ijaz-ud-Din briefed the DIG Traffic Karachi about the traffic arrangements in connection with processions of Muharram 9th and 10th, said a spokesperson of Traffic Police.

DIG Javed Meher appreciated the steps taken for traffic arrangements on the occasion of Ashura processions and majalis beside deputing extra traffic personnel to manage smooth flow of traffic.

DSP Security Saeed Arain, DSP Jamshed Traffic and Section Officer P.I.B Colony were present on the occasion.