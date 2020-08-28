UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Traffic Police Karachi Reviews Arrangements On Routes Of Muharram Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

DIG Traffic Police Karachi reviews arrangements on routes of Muharram processions

Deputy Inspector General Traffic Karachi Javed Meher on Friday reviewed the traffic arrangements in connection with the mourning processions routes and majalis of Ashura 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General Traffic Karachi Javed Meher on Friday reviewed the traffic arrangements in connection with the mourning processions routes and majalis of Ashura 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Central Ijaz-ud-Din briefed the DIG Traffic Karachi about the traffic arrangements in connection with processions of Muharram 9th and 10th, said a spokesperson of Traffic Police.

DIG Javed Meher appreciated the steps taken for traffic arrangements on the occasion of Ashura processions and majalis beside deputing extra traffic personnel to manage smooth flow of traffic.

DSP Security Saeed Arain, DSP Jamshed Traffic and Section Officer P.I.B Colony were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Traffic Jamshed Muharram P

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 79,680 addition ..

2 minutes ago

Veteran Japan keeper Kawashima comes in from the c ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar to Crack Down on Illegal Entries Through A ..

2 minutes ago

Asif Nakai reviews security plan for dist Kasur

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister conveys best wishes for ailing Shin ..

14 minutes ago

US Pounds Somali Terrorists With 46 Airstrikes Thu ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.