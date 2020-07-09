UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Training Visits PTS Sub Campus Buner

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:19 PM

DIG training visits PTS Sub Campus Buner

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Training Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Shah Thursday visited Police Training School (PTS) sub campus Buner and inspected its various sections

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Training Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Shah Thursday visited Police Training School (PTS) sub campus Buner and inspected its various sections.

He visited administration and academic block of the training school and was briefed about ongoing activities.

He stressed for imparting best training to jawans and to improve their capacity, fitness and confidence to deal any kind of situation.

He said that police should deal public with respect and come up to their expectations. further improve image of the force by paying respect to the people.

He also laid wreath on martyrs' monument and prayed for the cops who had rendered their lives in line of duty.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Buner Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of A ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

3 hours ago

Balochistan govt to up-grade 39 inter-colleges

1 minute ago

Aslam Iqbal directs to resolve issues of people

2 minutes ago

Tiger will play first PGA event since shutdown at ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar, PA Speaker Elahi discuss ma ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.