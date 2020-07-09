DIG training visits PTS Sub Campus Buner

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Training Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Shah Thursday visited Police Training School (PTS) sub campus Buner and inspected its various sections

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Training Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Shah Thursday visited Police Training School (PTS) sub campus Buner and inspected its various sections.

He visited administration and academic block of the training school and was briefed about ongoing activities.

He stressed for imparting best training to jawans and to improve their capacity, fitness and confidence to deal any kind of situation.

He said that police should deal public with respect and come up to their expectations. further improve image of the force by paying respect to the people.

He also laid wreath on martyrs' monument and prayed for the cops who had rendered their lives in line of duty.