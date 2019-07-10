UrduPoint.com
DIG, Traveler Perish In Motorway Road Collision: NHMP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:58 PM

DIG, traveler perish in motorway road collision: NHMP

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Wednesday informed that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kamran Yousaf and his companion identified as Ashar Ishaq perished in a road collision on motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Wednesday informed that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kamran Yousaf and his companion identified as Ashar Ishaq perished in a road collision on motorway.

According to NHMP official, DIG Kamran Yousaf was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad where his car stuck in an accident with a trailer near Sial Mor this early morning.

"DIG Kamran has been driving his car along with his colleague Ashar Ishaq. He received critical injuries during the accident where Ashar Ishaq died on the spot.

DIG Yousaf has been taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Momin where he succumbed to his injuries," he added.

DIG Yousaf was currently serving as AIG (R&D) Punjab. The major cause, he said of the accident might be a brake failure, however, final conclusions would be drawn once the investigation completes which was underway.

He said that the trailer had escaped from the locale whereas checkpoints had been set up and search operations were going on to apprehend the accused.

