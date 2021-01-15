UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Urges Cops To Behave Politely With Commuters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

DIG urges cops to behave politely with commuters

National Highways & Motorway Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ali Sher Jakhrani has stressed upon the officers of Motorway Police Sukkur to behave with the commuters with great respect and courtesy

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ali Sher Jakhrani has stressed upon the officers of Motorway Police Sukkur to behave with the commuters with great respect and courtesy.

During his visit here on Friday, he said that rule of law be ensured in all respects and no discrimination is made because of any rank or respect. He said that every road user must be given equal respect while dealings on Motorways and on Highways. DIG Jakhrani further said that best work can only be done with purity of intentions.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Visit Road Sukkur All Best

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

8 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

41 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

9 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

10 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.