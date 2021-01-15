DIG urges cops to behave politely with commuters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ali Sher Jakhrani has stressed upon the officers of Motorway Police Sukkur to behave with the commuters with great respect and courtesy.

During his visit here on Friday, he said that rule of law be ensured in all respects and no discrimination is made because of any rank or respect. He said that every road user must be given equal respect while dealings on Motorways and on Highways. DIG Jakhrani further said that best work can only be done with purity of intentions.