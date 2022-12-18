UrduPoint.com

DIG Urges CSS Candidates To Concentrate On All Compulsory, Optional Subjects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2022 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah Sunday said the candidates attempting the competitive exams for recruitment on the gazetted posts should completely study all the compulsory and optional subjects especially english essay and current affairs.

He gave that advice here, while speaking as a chief guest at an awareness event organized for the candidates studying English essay papers for the CSS exam.

"The only way to qualify CSS and other competitive exams is through proper study of the given subjects," he observed.

He asked the candidates to seek guidance from the CSS qualified officers or the teachers who prepare the candidates for the competitive exams.

Shah also shared his own experiences of preparing and attempting the CSS exam.

The private center's head Sadia Saeed also expressed her views on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

