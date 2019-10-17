UrduPoint.com
DIG Urges Newly Appoint ASPs To Promote Community Policing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed Thursday urged the newly appointed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) in the Federal Capital to promote community policing in their jurisdictions to gain public trust on the force.

Chairing a meeting regarding crime and security situation, here, he directed the police personals to extend liaison with social workers, traders, and notables to strengthen the relation between police and public.

To control the vehicle theft in the city, the DIG directed the in-charge anti-car lifting cell to tighten noose around auto thieves and ensure their arrest besides recovery of stolen vehicles in expedite manner.

"Any complaint regarding delay in lodging First Information Report (FIR) would not be tolerated," the DIG remarked.

Giving directions about the tracing of missing children in the city, he asked the officials to conduct investigation thoroughly and ensure the cooperation with the parents by providing them psychological support.

He warned the cops to adopt the policy of free crime registration, in case of violation stern action would be taken against the responsible.

Syed directed the SP (investigation) to review the progress report on all heinous crime cases from all SDPOs, SHOs and Investigations officers working across the city and take stern actions against those officers showing lack of performance.

He stressed upon the cops to interact with people in polite manner following the police slogan `First Salute then proceed' for good repute.

Among others SP (investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanvir, Additional SP Zeshan Haider, SP Saddar Muhammad Umar Khan, SP city Aamir Khan Niazi, SP rural Malik Naeem Iqbal, SHOs and SDPOs attended the meeting.

