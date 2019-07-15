UrduPoint.com
DIG Urges Police Personnel To Adopt Courteous Attitude With Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed Monday urged all the police personnel to adopt courteous attitude with citizens to ensure gentle policing culture in the city

During his surprise visit along with SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan at Ramana Police station he asked the police staff to follow the slogan of "First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam), said a police spokesman here.

He reviewed the conditions of lock-ups, residential barracks of cops and complaint cell established for prompt action on receiving public complaints besides listening the problems of staff and gave directions for their early resolve.

He directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to brief their staff about decent policing steps before assigning them any duty and ensure complete implementation on it.

Waqar warned that no complaint of sluggish attitude would be tolerated and friendly police ecology would be inculcated in the city as per the policy given by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

