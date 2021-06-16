UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Visit Police Facilitation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

DIG visit Police Facilitation Center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Irfan Ali Baloch paid a visit of Police Facilitation Center and collected information regarding facilities being provided to general public.

During briefing session In-charge Police Facilitation Center informed DIG Baloch that services being provided at Facilitation Center include entry of tenants, missing items and persons, vehicles verification, Police Character Certificate, Driving License, Police Verification, legal aid for women on domestic torture and other facilities.

DIG directed In-charge Police Facilitation Center to take steps for immediate provision of justice to resolve the genuine issues of general public.

DIG vowed that safety of life and property of public is our priority.

More Stories From Pakistan

