DIG Visit Tabligi Centre Raiwind

Muhammad Irfan Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed on Wednesday visited Tabligi center and Ijtima center Raiwind to review measures regarding ensuring imposition of section 144 in the wake of coronavirus situation.

A police spokesman said that SP Saddar briefed the DIG about the security arrangements in lockdown.

DIG Operations directed the officials deputed there to remain high alert and added that they should use face masks, gloves, sanitizers to prevent them from coronavirus.

SP Saddar Syed Gazanfar Ali Shah, SDPO Raiwind, SHOs and other officials were also present on the occasion.

