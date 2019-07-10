UrduPoint.com
DIG Visits Akbari Gate Police Station

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday visited Akbari Gate Police station and reviewed the incident regarding accused of molested case hanged himself in hawalat (lock-up).

He ordered SSP Operations Lahore to complete inquiry of the incident.

According to police, accused Zeeshan was arrested in a child molested case. A case was registered against the accused on the report of Muhammad Qadafi father of the victim.

The accused hanged himself in a bath room of the lock up.

Further investigation is underway.

