DIG Visits Akbari Gate Police Station
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:45 PM
DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday visited Akbari Gate Police station and reviewed the incident regarding accused of molested case hanged himself in hawalat (lock-up)
He ordered SSP Operations Lahore to complete inquiry of the incident.
According to police, accused Zeeshan was arrested in a child molested case. A case was registered against the accused on the report of Muhammad Qadafi father of the victim.
The accused hanged himself in a bath room of the lock up.
Further investigation is underway.