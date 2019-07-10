DIG visits Akbari gate police station

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday visited Akbari Gate Police station and reviewed the incident regarding accused of molested case hanged himself in hawalat (lock-up)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday visited Akbari Gate Police station and reviewed the incident regarding accused of molested case hanged himself in hawalat (lock-up).

He ordered SSP Operations Lahore to complete inquiry of the incident.

According to police, accused Zeeshan was arrested in a child molested case. A case was registered against the accused on the report of Muhammad Qadafi father of the victim.

The accused hanged himself in a bath room of the lock up.

Further investigation is underway.