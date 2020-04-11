DIG visits cash grant distribution center

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh visited the different cash grant distribution centers of the Federal Government's Ehsas Program here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh visited the different cash grant distribution centers of the Federal Government's Ehsas Program here on Saturday.

The police spokesman informed that the DIG accompanied by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio visited the centers in Qasimabad, Tandojam, Market and other areas and reviewed the security arrangements.

The DIG interacted with the beneficiaries of the grant and requested them to follow the government's health advisory to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He asked them to follow the instruction about keeping social distancing while standing in queue to receive the grant.

The DIG expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made inside the centers.