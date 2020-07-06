UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

DIG visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

DIG Jail Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat here on Monday to review security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :DIG Jail Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat here on Monday to review security arrangements.

According to the official sources, he checked steps taken by the administration forprisoners as well.

Mubashir Ahmad also listened to problems of prisoners and issued instructions.

Related Topics

Jail Visit

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

13 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

40 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

43 minutes ago

JI delegation condoles with Sikh community over tr ..

37 seconds ago

NCHD to devise strategy for tree plantation

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.