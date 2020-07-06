DIG visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

DIG Jail Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat here on Monday to review security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :DIG Jail Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat here on Monday to review security arrangements.

According to the official sources, he checked steps taken by the administration forprisoners as well.

Mubashir Ahmad also listened to problems of prisoners and issued instructions.