DIG Visits City To Check Security

Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed Thursday visited different areas of the city to ensure law and order situation and reviewed security arrangements.

Rai Babar visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), special court of anti terrorism, the Lahore High Court, Faisal Chowk and Civil Secretariat, and checked security arrangements.

SSP Operations Muhammad Naveed and SP Civil Lines were also with him.

The Anti Riot Force and other units of the police were deployed outside the anti terrorism court.

The DIG directed the officials to remain high alert during duty.

