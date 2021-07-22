UrduPoint.com
DIG Visits Darul Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kiani said on Thursday that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had emphasized on treating orphans with kindness.

He said this during his visit to Darul Shafqat Orphanage here.

He also distributed sweets and 'Eidi' among children residing there.

DIG said, "Eid ul Azha gives the message of sacrifice and sharing happiness with others."He further said that Lahore police would provide all possible support for the education of the children.

He lauded the efforts of the office bearers of the orphanage.

