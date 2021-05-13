DIG visits Darul Shafqat, CPB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kiani said on Thursday that our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had taught about treating orphans with kindness.

He said this during his visit to Darul Shafqat and Child Protection Bureau (CPB) here.

CPB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad briefed the DIG Operations about the welfare of orphan children.

Sajid Kiani said that meeting orphan children had given him immense pleasure.

It is pertinent to mention here that sweets were also distributed among the children.