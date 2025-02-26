DIG visits DJK to review arrangements for prisoners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Prisons, Southern Districts, Dera Ismail Khan Tahir Shahbaz Wazir here on Thursday paid a detailed visit to District Jail Kohat (DJK) to review arrangements for the prisioners.

Upon arrival at the jail, the DIG was warmly welcomed by the Superintendent District Jail and other officers and presented him with a bouquet.

During the visit, the DIG inspected various areas of the jail, including the Cook House, Jail Hospital, Skills Development Center, newly constructed library, barber shop, and model interview room.

He met the prisoners, listened to their problems and issued instructions to the concerned authorities to resolve them.

On this occasion, a visit was also made to the Drug Rehabilitation Center, where the DIG observed the rehabilitation process of drug addicts and appreciated the initiative, which help in guiding the prisoners towards a healthy and better future.

In addition, the DIG planted a sapling in the jail premises as part of the spring plantation campaign, which aims to make the jail environment green, pleasant and healthy.

Thee DIG appreciated the positive reform activities underway in the jail and also gave instructions to further improve the measures taken for the welfare of the prisoners.

