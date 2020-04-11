DIG visits 'Ehsaas Kifalat' centre

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Saturday visited City District Government High School located in factory area, Shahdara and reviewed the security arrangements at 'Ehsaas Kifalat' centre set up there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Saturday visited City District Government High school located in factory area, Shahdara and reviewed the security arrangements at 'Ehsaas Kifalat' centre set up there.

According to official sources here , DSP Shahdara Muhammad Iftikhar Ahmad and other police officers accompanied the DIG Operations during the visit.

He also inspected the assistance distribution process and directed the policeofficers to stay alert.