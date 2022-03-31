UrduPoint.com

DIG Visits Election CCTV Control Room

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:41 PM

DIG visits election CCTV control room

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara, Mir Wais Niaz on Thursday visited Election CCTV control room and inspected security measures being taken at sensitive polling stations

He also got briefed by Deputy Commissioner about the working of CCTV control room.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed In-charge of control room to be vigilant and timely address the complaints received from polling stations.

Talking to media, he said the police was a professional force and fully prepared to meet any emergency. The DIG said that extra force has been deputed in different areas following directives of Election Commission of Pakistan.

