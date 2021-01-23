UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Visits Five Police Stations, Checks Working Environment

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:31 PM

DIG visits five police stations, checks working environment

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Saturday visited five police stations and checked working environment and dealing of cops with public there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Saturday visited five police stations and checked working environment and dealing of cops with public there.

According to details, the newly appointed DIG (Operation) visited Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Margallah, Kohsar and Aabpara Police Stations and checked record and building infrastructure there. He said that issues of police would be resolved and policemen can visit to him ever Tuesday for sharing their professional and personal problems as these would be resolved on priority. He directed all SHOs to remain present in police stations on daily basis from 3 pm to 5 pm and to listen complaints of citizens.

DIG (Operations) stressed for free registration of crime.

He said that no highhandedness would be tolerated with anyone.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the society.

He directed all Police officials to discharge their duties honestly and ensure protection of life and property of the citizens.

He said that his doors are always open for citizens and also directed the police officials to address the public complaints with devotion and dedication.

He further directed to pay respect to the community/law abiding citizens and never spare the outlaws.

DIG (Operations) also chaired meeting with CIA staff which was attended by SSP (Investigation), Additional SP, DSP CIA and investigation staff. DSP CIA briefed about working and structure of department. He asked police officers to work with dedication and honesty and win laurels for Islamabad police.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police CIA Visit All From

Recent Stories

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

57 seconds ago

Dumoulin jumps off the professional cycling expres ..

58 seconds ago

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

2 hours ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

2 hours ago

Shabbar Zaidi suggests govt to end Rs5000 currency ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah attracted $220 million in FDIs, created 1, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.