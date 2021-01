DIG visits five police stations, checks working environment

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Saturday visited five police stations and checked working environment and dealing of cops with public there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Saturday visited five police stations and checked working environment and dealing of cops with public there.

According to details, the newly appointed DIG (Operation) visited Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Margallah, Kohsar and Aabpara Police Stations and checked record and building infrastructure there. He said that issues of police would be resolved and policemen can visit to him ever Tuesday for sharing their professional and personal problems as these would be resolved on priority. He directed all SHOs to remain present in police stations on daily basis from 3 pm to 5 pm and to listen complaints of citizens.

DIG (Operations) stressed for free registration of crime.

He said that no highhandedness would be tolerated with anyone.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the society.

He directed all Police officials to discharge their duties honestly and ensure protection of life and property of the citizens.

He said that his doors are always open for citizens and also directed the police officials to address the public complaints with devotion and dedication.

He further directed to pay respect to the community/law abiding citizens and never spare the outlaws.

DIG (Operations) also chaired meeting with CIA staff which was attended by SSP (Investigation), Additional SP, DSP CIA and investigation staff. DSP CIA briefed about working and structure of department. He asked police officers to work with dedication and honesty and win laurels for Islamabad police.