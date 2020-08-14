DIG visits house of martyred cop, offers Fateha

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Malakand Division, Muhammad Ejaz Khan Thursday visited the house of martyred constable, Jehangir Khan and offered Fateha.

He was accompanied by District Police Officer, Shahzada Kokab Farooq.

Speaking on the occasion, he said sacrifice of Jehangir Khan would always be remembered.

He also prayed for eternal peace of departed soul.

He said family of the martyred cop would be given Shuhada Package and his widow would get full salary announced job for the son of martyred cop in police department.

Its worth mentioning that constable Jehangir Khan was martyred by the firing of unknown assailants in Badan area of Tehsil Momood.

He was buried in his ancestral village Umari.