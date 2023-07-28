Open Menu

DIG Visits Imambargahs, Reviews Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 10:45 PM

DIG visits Imambargahs, reviews arrangements

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Mirpurkhas Range, Zulfiqar Ali Mehr, in conjunction with Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Noor Mustafa Laghari, and SSP Mirpurkhas, Captain (Rt) Asad Ali Chaudhry, paid visits to several Imambargahs and the Police Command and Control room on 9th Muharram-ul-Haram on Friday.

During their visit, DIG Mehr and the officials inspected various locations, including Central Imam Bargah Dargah Makhan Shah, Hazara Imam Bargah, Hydari Imam Bargah, and the Police Command and Control room.

At Central Imambargah Makhan Shah, the custodians Syed Hamza Naqvi, Dr. Saqib Kazmi, Wahid Hussain Pahlwani, and Saghir Naqvi brought to the attention of the DIG and Deputy Commissioner the issues of load-shedding and cleanliness in the city.

In response, Syed Hamza Naqvi and Dr. Saqib Kazmi expressed their gratitude to the DIG, Deputy Commissioner, and SSP for ensuring excellent security arrangements and providing cooperation throughout the event.

Subsequently, during their visit to the command and control room, DIG Zulfiqar Ali Mehr briefed the officials on the security measures in place for Mirpurkhas division.

He stated that a total of 3500 police personnel have been deployed in Mirpurkhas division, with an additional 1450 personnel assigned specifically to Mirpurkhas district. Notably, 116 CCTV cameras have been strategically installed around the city's corridors and Imambargahs to bolster surveillance capabilities.

The DIG emphasized that comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements have been established across the division, and all relevant stakeholders are actively supporting the administration's efforts to promote peace and brotherhood during the observance.

In response to the concerns raised about sanitation and electricity load shedding in the city, Deputy Commissioner Noor Mustafa Laghari assured that strict measures are being taken to address these issues promptly. He reaffirmed that any form of negligence in these matters will not be tolerated.

