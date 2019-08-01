UrduPoint.com
DIG Visits Islamabad Traffic Police Office, Reviews Performance

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chauhan Thursday visited Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office and reviewed its performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chauhan Thursday visited Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office and reviewed its performance.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid briefed him about the establishment of special pickets on Kashmir highway, Expressway, IJP road, Muree road and many other main avenues of the Federal capital to maintain the traffic flow.

Farukh said these pickets were taking special actions for numerous traffic violations especially use of cell phone while driving, not wearing helmet on motorbikes, which effectively reduced the accident ratio on the roads.

On the occasion the SSP made some suggestions before the DIG, on which he assured him for early take up on it and urged him for setting up accident Unit on immediate basis.

Chauhan emphasized upon the personnel, adhering to the policy of "Pehle Salam, phir Kalam" and to address the grievances of citizens on priority bases.

He appreciated the overall performance of ITP and asked the department to make fresh strategy using innovative ideas to improve traffic flow in Islamabad.

