DIG visits Islamabad Traffic Police office, reviews performance

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chauhan visited Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office and reviewed its performance, said a police spokesman here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chauhan visited Islamabad Police (ITP) office and reviewed its performance, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid briefed him about the establishment of special pickets on Kashmir highway, Expressway, IJP road, Murree road and many other main avenues of the Federal capital to maintain the traffic flow.

Farukh said these pickets were taking special actions on numerous traffic violations especially on the use of mobile phone while driving, driving without helmet, which would effectively reduce the accident ratio on roads.

On the occasion, the SSP made some suggestions before the DIG, on which he assured him for early take up on it and urged him for setting up an Accident Unit on immediate basis.

Chauhan emphasized upon the personnel, adhering to the policy of "Pehle Salam, phir Kalam" to address the grievances of citizens on priority bases.

He appreciated the overall performance of ITP and asked the department to make fresh strategy using innovative ideas to improve traffic flow in Islamabad.